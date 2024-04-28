HP: Two dead in landslide in Shimla; 10 injured in Bilaspur as bus falls from bridge

Shimla/Bilaspur April 28, (PTI) Two people were killed here on Sunday when an SUV they were travelling in got trapped in the debris of a landslide in Shimla's Rohru area, police said on Sunday.

In a separate incident in Bilaspur district on Sunday, around 10 people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus slipped from a bridge, they said.

The landslide in Rohru subdivision occurred on the Hatkoti-Tiuni road where two vehicles got stuck in the debris, the police said.

On receiving information, teams of police and the district administration reached the spot and extracted the two bodies from the SUV.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the rescue operation is underway and further information from the spot is awaited.

The bus accident in Bilaspur took place near Ghyal village after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Around 25 passengers were travelling in the bus, the police said.

Police reached the spot on information and rescued the injured passengers, they said.

Seven injured people were to AIIMS Bilaspur, while three others were admitted to a community health centre in Markand, they added. PTI COR RPA