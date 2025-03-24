HP: Two female leopards found dead in Trilokpur forest of Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 24 (PTI) Two female leopards were found dead in different places of Trilokpur forest in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Monday.

One leopard died due to head injury while the other died due to hunger. The leopards were spotted in Badaihar areas under Bhoranji subdivision, they said.

The area was in the grip of leopards that were prowling in various parts of the district, they added.

Both were female leopards and they were cremated in the forest of Trilokpur on Sunday following a medical examination of the bodies, forest guard Shubham Sharma said.

According to the medical report, the female leopard lying dead near Maira Kakrol was ten months old and died due to head injury. The second leopard found in Badaihar forest died due to hunger, the guard said.

He said on Sunday morning, when the villagers went out for a walk in the forest, they saw a female leopard in Maira Kakrol. The villagers informed a forest guard about the incident and the guard reached the spot.

Meanwhile, information was also received from the Badehar area that a leopard was lying dead there. The bodies were medically examined at Bharedi Veterinary Hospital, he added.