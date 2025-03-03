HP: Two including an African national arrested with 298 grams of cannabis in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 3 (PTI) Two including a African native were arrested with 298.67 grams of cannabis (charas) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

Police said the accused have been identified as Sergio Lampayiv Namburate, from Mozambique in East Africa, currently residing in Punjab's Mohali and Rhydum Bisht, a resident of Mohali, Punjab.

The two were were arrested on Sunday by a police team on Kiratpur- Manali four lane near Baloh toll plaza when their car was intercepted, a police officer said.

During the checking, the team found the contraband following which they were immediately arrested, the officer added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madan Dhiman said a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.