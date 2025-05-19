HP: Two killed after banyan tree falls on brick-laden truck in Kangra district

Shimla, May 19 (PTI) Two persons died on Monday after a banyan tree uprooted by gusty winds fell on their brick-laden truck in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.

The tree fell on the truck parked on the roadside near Khawa village in Nagrota Bagwan area leading to the spot death of Sanjeev Kumar, from Dehra and Tek Chand, resident of Mahal village, they said.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the truck after removing the tree with the assistance of locals.

The bodies were then taken to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem, police added. PTI COR OZ OZ