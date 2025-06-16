HP: Two killed, several injured after tempo traveller falls into gorge in Lahaul and Spiti district

Shimla, June 16 (PTI) Two people died and several others were injured after a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident happened near Gramphu on Koksar-Rohtang road.

A total of 24 people were on board the vehicle when the tragedy struck, they said.

So far, two persons, including a woman, have been confirmed dead in the accident, while the injured have been referred to a hospital in Manali after they were provided first-aid.

Three police teams reached the spot after getting the information and helped in rescue operations.

The Lahaul and Spiti police have cautioned the commuters not to use drugs or mobile while driving.