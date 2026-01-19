HP: Two new bird species spotted in Kangra's lake, identification awaited

Dharamshala, Jan 19 (PTI) At least two new species of birds have been reported in Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district here by the birders, officials said on Monday.

However, the said birds are yet to be identified by the Wildlife Department, they said.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the wildlife department has started the process to identify the birds.

Saroj Bhai Patel, Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Circle, Dharamshala, said that every year during the winter season, birds migrate from foreign countries to Pong Dam Lake, with bar-headed geese being the largest as they migrate here from Siberia.

"Whenever a new species of birds is found here, it is recorded in the official records of the Department," he said.

"A census will be conducted by the department by the end of this month to find out the total number of migratory birds that have arrived at Pong Dam this year," he said.