HP: Two sentenced to 12-year imprisonment in narcotics case

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two persons to 12 years imprisonment for keeping over 6 kg of charas in their possession.

Special Judge, Ghumarwin, Mohit Bansal also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on Devendra Kumar, a resident of village Punyal in Kullu district, and Mukesh Negi, resident of village Gahar in Kullu district. In case the fine is not paid, they will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months each, an official spokesman said on Friday.

He said in 2022, the team of Sadar police station, led by Inspector Bhupendra Singh, searched a taxi in Padgal and recovered 6.10 kg of charas.

A case was then registered against the two under the Narcotics Act.