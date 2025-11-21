HP: Una administration imposes complete ban on night mining

Una (HP), Nov 21 (PTI) A complete ban has been imposed on night mining in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and violators will be booked immediately, officials said on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons here, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said that all mining activities must be halted in the district between 5 pm and 6 am. The transportation of mining vehicles and materials is also banned during this time frame.

Legal mining lease holders will be permitted to operate between 6 am and 5 pm, but transportation of mining material will only be permitted from 10 am to 5 pm. Violators will face immediate punitive action, he added.

Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav and the district mining officer were also present at the press conference.

Special corridors have been identified for transportation of mining material, the deputy commissioner said, adding that all leaseholders must adhere to the designated time frame and route for such transportation. Transportation of mining material using other routes will also result in strict punitive action, he said.

Lal said that despite heavy fines, seizing of machinery and suspension of licences, complaints of illegal mining has continued and thus, it has become necessary to adopt stricter measures.

On the law and order situation, the deputy commissioner said that anti-social elements who violate the law will not be spared under any circumstance, and strict vigilance will be maintained against rioters and miscreants from border areas.

His remarks followed a shooting incident in Lalsingi area of Una district on Wednesday, in which a man was killed and two others were injured.

The deputy commissioner stated that liquor sales will be permitted only until 10 pm. Instructions have been given to close down unregistered liquor vends with immediate effect and prohibit their operation until all registration formalities are completed, he said.

A comprehensive review of all weapon licences in the district will be conducted. Joint teams consisting of the sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police, tehsildar, and range officer will prepare area-wise reports of weapons licence holders in their respective jurisdictions. If someone with a weapon licence is found involved in land dispute or other similar complaints, their weapons will be confiscated, he said.

He also clarified that displaying weapons on social media or brandishing them in public places is a punishable offence, and immediate action will be taken in such cases.

Una Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav informed that a Quick Response Team has been formed to strengthen surveillance system in the district. This team, consisting of 7-8 police personnel, will patrol all sensitive areas, including highways, day and night and ensure prompt action in case of any illegal activity or disturbance.

On Wednesday night, a Congress youth leader was killed and two others sustained injuries in a shooting incident, following a scuffle that broke out between two groups at a birthday party at a hotel in Lalsingi area of Una. The accused has been arrested. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK