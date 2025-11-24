HP: Una DC asks all licensed gun holders to deposit arms at nearest police station by Nov 26

Una, Nov 24 (PTI) Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Monday directed all the licensed weapon holders in the district to deposit their arms at the nearest police station within next two days.

Lal said the decision was taken to ensure public safety and maintain law and order following the recent shooting incident in the district.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who do not follow the order, he added.

"All station house officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order. Police and authorised dealers must safely receive and maintain the weapons and issue proper receipts. The deposited weapons will be returned once the order is lifted," the deputy commissioner said.

"This order will not apply to personnel of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, home guards, police, bank security staff, and other law and order agencies. For weapons licensed for self-protection, the police will conduct a detailed threat assessment. Licence holders facing an immediate threat to life will be exempted," he said.

One person died and two others were critically injured in a shooting incident at a hotel in Lalsingi area of the district on November 19. The incident happened over a dispute that broke out between two groups of people during birthday celebrations at the hotel. PTI COR RUK RUK