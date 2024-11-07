HP University Teachers' Association demands increase in retirement age

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) The teachers' association of Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday demanded an increase in their retirement age from 60 to 65 years, in line with UGC guidelines.

During a discussion with the Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Association members emphasised the importance of maintaining academic growth and excellence, it said in a statement.

While the Himachal Pradesh University has adopted University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for recruitment and promotion, the retirement age policy still follows state government rules, it added.

Association president MS Thakur pointed out that the partial adoption of UGC norms put faculty members at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in central universities, Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and other universities across the country, where the retirement age was set at 65.

Differing retirement policies at other institutions within Himachal Pradesh, such as Atal Medical and Research University and Himachal Pradesh Technical University (where the retirement age is 62 years), highlights the inconsistency among academic institutions in the state, he said.

The association urged the university administration to reconsider its stance, stressing that experienced faculty members would play a crucial role in enhancing the university's research capabilities and strengthening its academic reputation.

It also demanded that pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme for teachers be expedited, according to UGC's regulations.

The association also plans to present these demands to the Himachal Pradesh government. PTI BPL ARD SZM