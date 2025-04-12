Kullu bridge collapse disrupts vehicular traffic on NH 305

Shimla: Vehicular traffic on National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh was disrupted after a bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu district collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Banjar of Kullu of district when a bridge constructed around 1980, suddenly collapsed. A truck passing over the bridge at the time plunged into the river, leaving the driver with minor injuries, they said.

District administration and police went to the spot upon receiving information. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment, they added.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Torul S Ravneesh said machinery has been deployed at the site and restoration work is underway.

She said efforts are being made to identify alternate routes and resume movement of light vehicles at the earliest.

A temporary pathway was made made available to the public by Saturday morning, and traffic has been diverted via Pandoh to minimise inconvenience to commuters, Ravneesh added.

"The work of installing a bailey bridge will also be initiated soon" she said.