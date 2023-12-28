HP: Villagers demand reopening of college, health centre

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 28 (PTI) A large number of residents of Lambloo Kaswa in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh took out a protest march on Thursday demanding the reopening of a degree college, primary health centre and a veterinary dispensary, which were "de-notified" by the Congress government.

The residents also submitted a memorandum to an official listing their demands.

The Congress government had de-notified more than 1,000 health, revenue, educational and other institutions opened in the fag end of the previous BJP government, alleging that proper budgetary allocations were not made for them.

Among the de-notified institutions were a degree college, primary health centre and a veterinary dispensary in Lambloo Kaswa.

Lamblu Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kartar Singh Chauhan, 85, alleged that the village had been discriminated against by successive governments.

Following persistent demands of the villagers, the previous BJP government had set up these institutions in the village, he said.

But the present Congress government simply de-notified these institutions and said that required institutions would be reopened after conducting a survey. "But even after one year, no decision has been taken about reopening these institutions in this area," said.

The residents of Lambloo Kaswa warned that their protest would be intensified if their demand to re-notify and reopen these institutions was not fulfilled in three months.

The protest rally on Thursday was taken out under the aegis of the Regional Development Forum Lamblu. PTI COR BPL SMN SMN