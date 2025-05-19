Water rises in Mandi's Pandoh dam; flash floods block Sansari-Thirot road in Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla: Authorities of Pandoh dam in Mandi district on Monday cautioned the general public and tourists not to venture to the banks of River Beas as spill gates could be opened anytime.

Water levels in the dam is rising due to rain in surrounding areas and melting glaciers, they said.

Himachal Pradesh saw isolated weather events at different areas in the state on Monday.

Thunderstorms in the morning led to falling of trees in Sundernagar area in the district, causing inconvenience to school children and office-goers.

Dark clouds overcast the sky in Mandi and Shimla.

Thunderstorms also lashed Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Mandi and Sundernagar, the local Met office said.

Flash floods in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti district have blocked the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Thirot road. The police have urged the public to avoid travelling on the road after its clearance was obstructed by rains.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rain since Sunday evening. Mandi received 16.4 mm rain, followed by Jot 15.8 mm, Kukumseri 13.2 mm, Kangra 12.4 mm, Bharmour 12 mm and Pandoh 10 mm. Kangra and Jot witnessed hailstorm.

Gusty winds with a speed of 37-54 kilometres per hour hit Reckong Peo, Hamirpur, Tabo, Bilapsur, Kufri and Sundernagar.

The local Met office has issued an orange warning for light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Una and Shimla districts on Monday.

It has also issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Bilapsur, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Light rain was predicted in Shimla and adjoining areas.