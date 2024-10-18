HP: Ways to integrate AI in policing deliberated upon at northern regional police meeting

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Key topic of integration of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, in policing was deliberated upon during the 11th meeting of the Northern Region Police Coordination Committee at the Police Headquarters here on Friday, a statement said.

The meeting was hosted by Himachal Pradesh Police and chaired by its Director General Atul Verma also discussed ways to share intelligence on the interstate terrorist-gangster-criminal nexus, strategies to combat drug trafficking, mechanisms to counter fake news on social media, online fraud and human trafficking, it said.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation, address emerging challenges, and explore innovative solutions to various policing issues across the northern region, the statement added.

Senior officers representing police departments from member states and Union Territories of Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh participated in the meeting.

Representatives from the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, National Disaster Response Force, Railway Protection Force, and Central Industrial Security Force among others too participated in the meeting. PTI BPL RHL