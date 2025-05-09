HP: Wet spell to continue in mid, higher hills till May 15

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) A wet spell is likely in mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh till May 15, the local meteorological department said, as light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms was witnessed at few places in the state.

The local Met office issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in Chamba and Kangra on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met has issued the 'yellow' warning for Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Saturday.

It further said that light to moderate rain is likely at few places on Saturday and at isolated places over the state on Sunday and Monday.

The Met further predicted rain at isolated places in mid and higher hills from May 10 to 15.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred across the state with Naina Devi being the recording 38.2 mm of rain, followed by 30.8 mm in Bharari, 29.8 mm in Nahan, 23.2 mm in Salooni, 18.6 mm in Jot, 18 mm in Jubbarhatti, 10 mm each in Palampur ,Kahu and Rohru, 8 mm in Bharmour, 7.4 mm in Berthin and 7 mm in Chamba.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Larji Hydro Electric Project in Kullu district announced the controlled release of approximately 50 cubic metres per second (cumecs) of water from Larji Dam due to rising water levels in the Beas River.

The dam authorities and district authorities of Mandi have issued a public advisory urging residents and tourists to stay away from the riverbanks during the next 24 hours.

The maximum day temperatures stayed below normal at most places, with Dhaulakuan being the hottest in the state with a high of 35 degrees Celsius, followed by 34.2 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur and 34.0 degrees Celsius in Una.

The minimum temperatures were below normal at many places, with Kukumseri being the coldest with a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Paonta Sahib logged 23.0 degrees Celsius and Dhaulakuan registered 21.9 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL OZ OZ