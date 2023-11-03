HPCL employee attacked at office in Navi Mumbai; four booked for attempt to murder

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) Four persons allegedly attacked an employee of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the company’s office in Navi Mumbai for black-listing a tanker driver, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the HPCL office in Turbhe around 7.30 pm on Thursday when the accused entered the premises and allegedly attacked the manager with an iron rod and stabbed him, an official said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Sagar Yadav, Pradeep Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Bholu Yadav, he said.

Rohit Yadav was arrested late on Thursday, he said, adding that the injured employee has been hospitalised.

As per the complaint, the HPCL had black-listed Sagar Yadav, a tanker driver with a logistics company, and this had angered the accused, the official said. PTI COR ARU