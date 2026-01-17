HPCL sales officer held by CBI for Rs 1 lakh bribery

Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nabbed an HPCL sales officer on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Pratik Tagale, sales officer of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Chandrapur, he said.

"On January 12 we received a written complaint alleging a bribe demand to facilitate handover of an HPCL retail outlet to the complainant's wife. A verification conducted on January 13 confirmed the demand for bribe," the official added.

A trap was laid on Saturday and Tagale was held while accepting Rs 1 lakh, the official said. PTI COR BNM