HPEMC to play key role in energy trading and maximising state revenue: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre here on Thursday and directed officials to prepare an action plan to procure power in view of the approaching winter.

He noted that water flow in rivers declines during winter due to snowfall in higher regions, making it essential to plan power purchases in advance to ensure uninterrupted supply at economical rates.

The chief minister noted that the Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre (HPEMC) has been established with a view to efficiently manage the sale and purchase of electricity, to maximise the state's revenue and minimise power procurement costs.

Sukhu said that the HPEMC would play a pivotal role in energy trading and in securing optimum financial benefits for the state. He emphasised that it must function with the highest level of professionalism to ensure maximum returns and transparency in operations.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government was committed to providing all necessary support to strengthen the organisation and enhance its operational efficiency.

The present Congress government in its very first budget set a target of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026 and consistent efforts were being made to achieve this goal, he added. PTI COR RUK RUK