HPGCL chairman reviews progress of 800 MW power unit at Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here.

The project is advancing steadily and has already achieved several key milestones on the ground, according to a statement.

At a high-level review meeting with the HPGCL Chairman, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officials informed that civil work for the critical curtain wall separating the new unit from the existing 2x300 MW units is expected to be completed by the end of June, with structural work scheduled to conclude by July 15.

A major operational milestone - the boiler light-up - is planned for August 2028, paving the way for the commercial commissioning of the unit in March 2029.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 800 MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here.

The thermal power unit is worth around Rs 8,470 crore. Earlier, state-owned BHEL bagged the order to set up the plant, which will be Haryana's first ultra-supercritical technology-based power project.

The expansion unit will be established adjacent to the existing 2x300 MW units, currently operational at Yamunanagar.

Highlighting the project's environmental commitments, Sanjeev Kaushal stated that HPGCL is maintaining a 110-hectare green belt near the plant site, with plans to afforest an equal area to enhance the region's ecological balance.

The expansion project is progressing according to schedule, he said.

BHEL has secured a temporary 19 kW electricity connection to support construction activities and has applied for a 250 kW connection to facilitate further works.

Land acquisition for the project is ongoing, with approximately 56 acres earmarked for development, the statement said.