HPPCL engineer's death: Himachal HC grants bail to ASI Pankaj in evidence tampering case

Shimla, Oct 31 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday granted bail to Assistant Sub-Inspector Pankaj Sharma, who was accused of tampering with a crucial evidence linked to the death of Vimal Negi, former chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Negi, who had gone missing on March 10 this year, was found dead on March 18 in Bilaspur district.

Sharma was the first person to recover a pen drive and other documents of Negi.

A single bench of Justice Virender Singh accepted Sharma's plea on Friday and granted him bail.

During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) urged the court to deny bail to Sharma, stating that his custody was crucial for investigation in the case.

However, Sharma's counsel argued that there was no need to keep him in judicial custody as he has already provided all necessary information to the CBI.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to Sharma.

The CBI arrested Sharma on September 14, 2025 for allegedly hiding and tampering with the contents of the pen drive he had recovered from Negi's body. Sharma was then presented before a Special CBI Court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Sharma has challenged the decision in the High Court. PTI COR RUK RUK