HPRCA bans metal items, jewellery in exams to curb cheating

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 12 (PTI) In order to prevent paper leak and cheating in examinations, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has prohibited wearing any kind of metal, including rings and 'mangalsutra' in examinations, an official order said.

Talking to the media persons here on Wednesday, Secretary of the Aayog Vikram Mahajan said that female candidates can take the examination after removing their jewellery at the examination centre, while male candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre with items such as bangles, Bluetooth devices, bracelets, necklaces, or mobile phones, among others.

The secretary said that the HPRCA has begun the recruitment process for Group Instructor positions and admit cards have been issued to candidates.

As many as 13 centres have been designated in eight districts of the state for the exam scheduled on November 17.

He said that an advertisement for these positions was issued in 2024, under which the recruitment process was initiated.

Mahajan said that candidates must arrive at their centres by 8.30 am, as afterwards, entry will not be allowed, and the exam will begin at 9.00 am.

He urged candidates to check their examination centre a day before the exam so they can appear on time.

A total of 1,559 candidates from across the state have applied for the vacancies.

The candidates are required to bring only certified documents, such as photocopies of their driving licenses, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and a passport-size photograph, officials said. PTI COR BPL APL APL