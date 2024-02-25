HPRCA to conduct examination for post of OTA on Mar 30

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, will conduct examination for the post of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) on March 30, officials on Sunday said.

Advertisment

This post was advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in September 2022 along with some other posts, the officials said.

The examination, however, could not be held earlier following paper leak which led to dissolution of the HPSSC, they said.

HPRCA Administrative Officer Jitender Sanjta said that the examination would be held on March 30. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS