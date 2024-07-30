HPRCA to declare results of 21 posts: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) The state government has allowed the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to declare the pending results of 21 posts of different categories, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said the posts for which the results will be declared by the HPRCA soon include those of lab assistant (bio and serology) of the Forensics Services Department, assistant computer programmer of the Land Record Department, inspector legal metrology of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Some of the other posts are fisheries officer, junior office assistant (accounts) of the HRTC, law officer, workshop instructor for welding, pattern making, machinist, and architecture in various departments.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was scrapped and replaced by the HPRCA due to paper-leak and the results of several examinations were withheld.

The HPSSC was dissolved after the paper-leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested the commission's Senior Assistant Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The chief minister emphasised the state government's commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth based on merit and said that his government has created about 30,000 new posts since he took office and the process to fill these positions is underway. PTI BPL MNK MNK