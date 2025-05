Shimla, May 7 (PTI) All airports in Himachal Pradesh are on alert and security beefed up at Kangra airport which has been closed for civilian traffic, the Kangra Airport Director said.

All flights have been cancelled following Operation Sindoor and the airports in the northern and western areas are under high alert, Dharmender Sharma told the reporters.

The airport remains open for the use of the Air Force, he said. PTI BPL VN VN