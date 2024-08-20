HP's six districts to get forensic units: CM

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will create six district forensic units across the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the state's Forensic Sciences Development Board meeting here, he said that a forensic behavioural analysis unit, food forensic units and other new units would be established in the department for effective functioning, a statement issued here said.

Forensic units will be built in Hamirpur, Una, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Sukhu said.

Stressing on incorporating modern technology to reduce the waiting time for the processing of crime reports, he said that the department must introduce a barcoding system to maintain the integrity of sample collection from the crime scenes which would enhance the accuracy and reliability of evidence.

Effective case management is essential to ensure the punishment of the guilty in the court of law, therefore, proper sample collections from the crime scenes are necessary, he said. The department must ensure quality assurances in crime reports to improve conviction rates in the court of law.

He further stressed the need to rationalize the staff in the forensic department and said that vacant functional posts would be filled to address the shortage of manpower.

He assured that the state government would provide four forensic vans for the effective handling of cases.

The member secretary Meenakshi Mahajan, Director Forensics Services Himachal Pradesh, appraised the board that the Forensic Directorate now undertakes examinations of not only state investigation agencies but also Central investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).