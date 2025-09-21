HPSEBL to recruit over 2,600 youth to strengthen power services

Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government has approved the engagement of over 2,600 youth in the state electricity board to address the shortage of field staff and strengthen electricity services across the state.

A government spokesperson said that 1,602 selected candidates will be engaged as Bijli Upbhogta Mitras, while 1,000 as T-Mates in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).

"At present, there are 4,009 sanctioned posts of T-Mates, out of which 3,049 are lying vacant, adversely affecting operations and delivery of services. To overcome this situation, the government has decided to engage 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras against vacant posts of T-Mates at the circle level, in addition to filling up 1,000 posts of T-Mates," he said.

The Bijli Upbhogta Mitras will be appointed by an authorised government agency from among eligible candidates who have passed matriculation and hold an ITI certificate in the electrical/wireman trade from a recognised institution. The prescribed age limit for applicants is 18 to 30 years.

The spokesperson further said that field staff are the backbone of HPSEBL, who ensure efficient power supply and play a vital role in repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring electricity during disasters. PTI COR AMJ AMJ