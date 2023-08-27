HPU student to represent India at Regional Asian Youth Ambassador Summit for Tobacco-Free Children

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) A post-graduate student of the Himachal Pradesh University's social works department will represent India at the Regional Asian Youth Ambassador Summit for Tobacco-Free Children, the university said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Ritu Thakur will be part of the summit to be held from August 28 to September 1 in Bangkok, a statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) said.

She has played a key role in the "tobacco-free" campaign being run under the auspices of the Nada India Foundation in the state, it said.

HPU Vice Chancellor S P Bansal has congratulated Thakur for earning this distinction, the statement said. Social works department head, Anupama Bharti said Thakur has been engaged in the tobacco-free campaign for quite some time and her selection to represent India at the summit is a matter of pride for the university.

Hailing from a village in the Karsog area of Mandi district, Thakur has been campaigning against the use of tobacco in Himachal Pradesh by starting outreach programmes, connecting stakeholders and preparing strategies, according to the statement.

She has also campaigned for a hike in tax on tobacco products, it said and added that the HPU student will attending the summit along with young ambassadors from Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines and Vietnam. PTI BPL ANB ANB