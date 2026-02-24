HPV vaccination drive to be launched across HP on Feb 28; CS reviews preparations

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday chaired a meeting on preparations for the statewide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, to be launched from February 28.

The campaign is being held under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

During the meeting, Gupta directed the departments concerned to spread awareness through panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, schools and various media platforms so that parents and beneficiaries are informed about the benefits, safety and free availability of the vaccine.

Addressing the meeting, the CS said, "HPV vaccine helps prevent cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in India. Scientific studies have confirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective, and it is being widely used in many countries worldwide." Under this campaign, about 67,000 eligible girls between the ages of 14 and 15 years will be administered a single-dose vaccine free of cost.

Vaccination sessions will be held on March 29, April 5 and April 12.

Additionally, special sessions will be held on April 19, May 10, May 24 and June 21 for those who will miss the initial rounds of vaccination, he said.

The CS further said that vaccination would be conducted at 378 identified government health institutions by trained healthcare workers, with proper cold chain management.

He said that registration and monitoring will be carried out digitally through the U-WIN portal, and parental consent will be ensured. PTI COR AMJ AMJ