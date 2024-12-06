HPV vaccine not included in Universal Immunization Programme, Nadda tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is not part of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

HPV infection causes cervical cancer. Responding to a question, Nadda said that a population-based initiative for the screening, management, and prevention of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cervical cancer, has been rolled out as part of comprehensive Primary Health Care under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Prevention, control, and screening services are being provided through trained frontline workers, such as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), with referral support and continuity of care ensured through Community Health Centres, district hospitals, and other tertiary care institutions.

Population-based screening helps in better disease management through early detection, follow-up, and treatment adherence, Nadda stated.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) as part of the NHM.

The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, early diagnosis, referral to appropriate healthcare facilities, and health promotion to prevent NCDs, including cervical cancer, Nadda said.

The ASHAs administer the Community-Based Assessment Checklist (CBAC) for individuals aged 30 years and above. Risk assessment for NCDs, including cervical cancer, is done through CBAC, and high-risk individuals are referred for screening of common NCDs.

Modules on screening, management, and awareness generation for NCDs have been developed for training various categories of health staff, such as nurses, ANMs, ASHAs, and medical officers.

The National NCD Portal, launched by the government in 2018 under NP-NCD, facilitates NCD screening and management and ensures continuity of care for five common NCDs, including cervical cancer, for individuals aged 30 years and above.

In the community, ASHAs play a crucial role in spreading awareness about NCDs, including cervical cancer. ASHAs educate individuals and families about adopting healthy lifestyles, including proper diets, regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol. They also emphasize the importance of early detection through regular health check-ups and screenings, providing timely interventions through home visits, group meetings, and participation in health campaigns. Community-level forums like Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committees (VHSNC), Mahila Aarogya Samitis (MAS), Jan Aarogya Samitis (JAS), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and local bodies serve as platforms for awareness and preventive care activities.

Under the Anganwadi services scheme, pregnant women and lactating mothers are provided health education and guidance on the importance of nutritious diets.

Further initiatives to increase public awareness about NCDs, including cervical cancer, and promote a healthy lifestyle include the observance of National Cancer Awareness Day and the use of print, electronic, and social media for continued community outreach. Additionally, the NP-NCD provides financial support of Rs 3-5 lakhs at the district level and Rs 50-70 lakhs at the state level under NHM for awareness activities, as outlined in the Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) of states and UTs.

In response to a specific query, Nadda stated that, as of December 2, 2024, a total of 3.99 lakh females aged 30 years and above have been screened for cervical cancer in Punjab.

The Punjab state government has informed that it has undertaken a mass awareness campaign on the early signs and symptoms of common cancers, including cervical cancer, targeting the general population in regions such as Amritsar and rural areas of Punjab. Screening camps are being held at all public health facilities across the state, Nadda said.

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated annually in all 23 districts, at all health facilities. Other mass awareness initiatives include cycle rallies, FM radio messages, and SMS campaigns.

The Punjab state government observed Cervical Cancer Elimination Day on November 17, 2024, conducting screening activities at all district hospitals. Further, activities like poster-making competitions with prize distribution for schoolgirls and the printing and distribution of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials such as pamphlets and posters were carried out to raise awareness for early screening of common cancers, he said. PTI PLB ARD ARD