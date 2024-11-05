HRAWI objects to directive mandating AI-based CCTV systems

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) A hotel and restaurant owners' body on Tuesday objected to the Maharashtra government's directive of mandating AI-based CCTV systems at licensed hospitality establishments across the state, citing privacy concerns besides being costly.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI, raised objections to the state government's recent directive that requires establishments to install advanced CCTV surveillance capable of real-time AI and machine-learning monitoring at entry points, a move HRAWI said is excessive, costly and intrusive without a proven efficacy for enhancing public safety, according to a statement.

In a representation to the Maharashtra government submitted to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, HRAWI said, the order has been issued without any consultation with the industry stakeholders and is unreasonable, and arbitrary and seeks to impose an onerous burden on hotels and restaurants.

HRAWI said the association is willing to participate and suggest alternative ways of dealing with the security apprehensions of the state in order to avoid the implementation of the CCTV order.

"The CCTV order also infringes on the privacy rights of patrons and could negatively impact hospitality businesses, as customers visit hotels and restaurants to relax in private settings. The mandated surveillance, including live feeds, real-time alerts and stored footage, could drive customers away, undermining the core of the hospitality experience," HRAWI honorary secretary Pradeep Shetty said.

HRAWI also pointed out that the application of the order itself comes with potential legal and ethical issues surrounding data security and customer privacy.

The Association favours non-intrusive security measures as more appropriate.

"Privacy is a fundamental right. The mandated storage of customer data raises significant concerns, potentially breaching the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which requires customer consent for data use and the right to be forgotten... Under the circumstances, we request the state to consider our objections and concerns and defer the implementation of the order pending addressing all concerns of the hospitality industry," Shetty added. PTI SM MR MR