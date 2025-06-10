HRTC bus catches fire Nangel dam; no one hurt

Una (HP), Jun 10 (PTI) A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus bound for Delhi from Sandhole in Mandi district caught fire near Nangal dam, authorities said on Tuesday. No one was hurt.

The incident happened Monday night with the bus's tyres catching fire.

According to officials, as the bus reached Nangal Dam, passengers detected smoke coming out of the tyres and raised an alarm.

Bus driver Salim Muhammad stopped the vehicle immediately and rushed the passengers out.

People then informed the fire office at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) building.

Though the fire was brought under control, its ultimate cause was yet not known.