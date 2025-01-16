HRTC driver suicide: Probe finds he had faced disciplinary action for negligent driving

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) driver who allegedly committed suicide alleging harassment by the local unit management had earlier faced disciplinary action for negligent driving and disobedience, according to a preliminary inquiry report.

The preliminary inquiry conducted by the HRTC into the circumstances leading to the suicide of Sanjay Kumar also pointed out that he had proceeded on five-day leave on January 7 without getting it sanctioned.

The report has found no evidence of harassment as alleged by the deceased driver.

Kumar, who worked as a driver in the Dharampur unit of HRTC, allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance recently.

He had joined Dharampur unit of HRTC on June 3, 2024 and availed 72 days of leave since then, of which 28 days leave was taken between December 7, 2024 and January 3, 2025, officials said on Thursday.

On January 7, Kumar had submitted an application to concerned 'adda' (bus stand) in-charge for another five-day leave and proceeded on leave without getting it sanctioned, the inquiry report said.

The deceased employee had faced disciplinary enquiries for negligent driving and disobedience in the past, it said.

Earlier he was working in the Rampur unit where he was placed under suspension for consuming alcohol and negligent driving. Later, as per the HRTC policy, he was transferred to Dharampur unit upon reinstatement, the report said.

On January 13, a purported video recorded before his death went viral in which Kumar could be heard alleging misconduct and harassment by the local unit.

In the video, Kumar had claimed that a senior official withheld his salary for the past four months and also harassed him. However, as per the enquiry report, he had been paid salary till December 2024.

Meanwhile, HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur said that a detailed inquiry to examine and verify the authenticity of the allegations levelled in the video and investigate the role and conduct of the local unit management is underway.

The HRTC probe will also identify lapses (if any), and record statements of witnesses, family members, and Kumar's colleagues, Thakur said.

The corporation has also attached HRTC Dharampur regional manager Vinod Kumar to the divisional office of HRTC Mandi. Regional manager of Sarkaghat, Mehar Chand, has been given additional charge of Dharampur until further orders. PTI BPL KVK KVK