HRTC incurring losses of Rs 840 crore annually, 435 bus routes to be closed: Himachal CM

Dharamshala/ Shimla (HP), Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday that the state transport corporation is incurring losses of Rs 840 crore annually, prompting the government to work on rationalising the HRTC and closing 435 loss-making bus routes.

Intervening in response to a question asked by MLA Sanjay Awasthi, the CM said that, given the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC) mounting losses, the government is closing some routes and handing them over to the private sector to regulate bus services, and work on the plan for the same is underway.

He said that the HRTC is incurring a loss of Rs 70 crore per month, which sums up to Rs 840 crore annually, and added that the losses have now exceeded Rs 2,200 crore, and the state government is providing a grant of Rs 780 crore annually to the transport corporation.

The CM said that the government is working on a pass policy for private buses. Furthermore, the government is also issuing student cards. This will help determine the exact number of students on any route, and the HRTC's bus service will be considered accordingly, Sukhu added.

Earlier, in response to the original question, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Kandhar-Baga bus service will currently operate only up to Chandigarh and will not be reinstated to Delhi, as the bus service was running at a loss beyond Chandigarh and there are a significant number of buses available for passengers on this route.

He added that the HRTC currently has a liability of over Rs 1,300 crore.

Responding to a question from MLA Trilok Jamwal, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Corporation's bus service from Bilaspur to Jahu via Kandhar-Harlog has been discontinued due to losses. He informed that a private bus service has been started on this route, adding that if the number of students on this route is found to be high, the government will consider reinstating it.

In response to a question from MLA Vinod Kumar, Rohit Thakur said that the government will soon replace buses in the Corporation that have exceeded their mileage and lifespan. He said that surplus buses at the Shimla and Parwanoo bus depots will be transferred to the Sundernagar depot to address the shortage there.