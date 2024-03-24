HRTC resumes bus service between Kullu-Manali and Keylong

Shimla: HRTC buses resumed service between Kullu-Manali and Keylong on Sunday after almost four months, officials said.

Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) services were stopped in November following snowfall in parts of the Kullu and the Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Service on the stretch resumed on Sunday, with the first bus starting from Kullu at 7.15 am and reaching Keylong at noon, the officials said.

Earlier, the service would resume in May. This is the first time that bus services to the snowbound area have been restored in March following the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in 2019, HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The decision to resume the service was taken after successful trial runs on Friday and Saturday, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Shimla received light showers early on Sunday, with the local Met office predicting a wet spell in the state till Friday, except Monday.

Rain and snow are likely in isolated areas in the mid and the high hills from Tuesday to Friday while the lower hills are predicted to witness rain on Thursday and Friday under the effect of a fresh western disturbance.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Friday, the weather office has said.

Minimum and maximum temperatures have risen across the state in the past few days amid dry conditions.