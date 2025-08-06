HRTC to induct 1000 new buses, including 827 electric to boost connectivity in Himachal: Deputy CM

Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will induct 1000 new buses in a phased manner to strengthen public transport infrastructure and improve connectivity across the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

He said 24 new Volvo buses have already been added to the fleet, while the procurement process is underway for 327 electric buses (297 Type-1 and 30 Type-3), 250 diesel buses and 100 mini-buses.

Supply orders for 297 electric buses have been issued, and plans are in place to procure 500 more to boost the state's green mobility initiative, the deputy CM added.

"Keeping in view the challenging terrain of the state, priority is being given to acquiring smaller and more accessible buses with seating capacities ranging from 37 to 42 seats. These buses will enable the corporation to extend its services more effectively to far-flung and remote areas" Agnihotri said.

HRTC currently operates around 3,200 buses. "For the first time in the state's history, 1000 buses are being replaced, a milestone unmatched by any previous administration," he said, adding that this would enhance operational capacity and passenger comfort.

"In a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, roads are considered the lifelines of the people and HRTC serves as a vital link across these lifelines. Every day, lakhs of passengers rely on its services and the corporation is ensuring connectivity even in the most remote and difficult regions" he added.

The deputy CM further said that the government is committed to environmental protection, with around Rs 110 crore approved for establishing electric charging stations across the state.

"While the procurement of electric buses is being undertaken directly by the government, HRTC is financing the purchase of diesel buses through its own resources", he added.

"To ensure last-mile connectivity in difficult terrain, 100 mini-buses are also being procured. These buses will play a critical role in reaching underserved areas and strengthening rural transport infrastructure and serve as a benchmark for other states across the country" he said.