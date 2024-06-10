HRTC to procure 25 buses, 50 tempo travellers: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will procure 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers to strengthen the fleet.

Sukhu, while chairing a meeting of HRTC, assured full support from the state government that would bolster the corporation's operations.

Apart from this, plans are underway to introduce electric buses with a substantial budget of Rs 517 crore allocated for their purchase in the current financial year, he said.

"The state government has committed to providing Rs 63 crore per month to support HRTC in delivering excellent transport services to commuters," he said. PTI COR NB NB