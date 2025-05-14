HRTC Una division to train 190 drivers and conductors in disaster management techniques

Una (HP), May 14 (PTI) The Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC) Una division has started a disaster awareness and training programme for its drivers and conductors at a workshop in Rampur on Wednesday.

During the programme that will be organised till May 28, about 15 employees will be trained daily in a total of 13 batches. Under the initiative, around 190 HRTC employees will be taught necessary information and practical skills related to disaster management.

District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said the programme aims to ensure active participation of HRTC employees in emergency situations.

Strengthening emergency preparedness at the ground level and giving information about guidelines related to fuel storage and management is also an important part of the training.

Lal said the participants would be specifically trained on topics like staff mobilisation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques and basic life-saving skills, besides first-aid and trauma care, safe evacuation procedures, search and rescue techniques, and role of first responder in disaster or emergency.

He said the training programme is a powerful capacity-building initiative under the Disaster Risk Reduction, which aims to make the employees working in the transport sector more sensitive and efficient towards disaster management.