Hry govt expects medals from players, but does not provide required facilities: Vinesh Phogat

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Olympic wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat on Thursday claimed that the government expects medals from Haryana players but does not provide the facilities they require.

Participating in a discussion on the governor's address in the Haryana Assembly, Phogat, the Congress MLA from Julana in Jind district, said that when events like the Olympics are held, the entire country expects Haryana athletes to win medals, which they do.

From 2008 to 2024, India won 24 medals in the Olympics, with Haryana contributing the most, said Phogat, who reached the final at the 2024 Paris Olympics but was disqualified after failing a weigh-in on the morning of her gold medal match.

The three-time Olympian said that while the government expects the players to win medals at international events, there are 1,584 posts of coaches in the state, most of which are lying vacant.

She also called the condition at the government stadiums pitiable.

“Athletes from Haryana who win medals in the Olympics and other international events do not train at government facilities, but depend on private coaches and their own means,” Phogat claimed.

She also alleged that Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam projects as if the players are getting all the facilities and they just need to participate in global events and win medals, but the ground reality is very different.

“The government says cash awards are distributed to the players, but the athletes have to wait for a long time before getting them,” Phogat said.

She also claimed that there was no mention of sports in the governor's address.

“Haryana is known for its players and not mentioning sports (in the address) showed the importance the government accords to such activities," she said.

Phogat also mentioned the deaths of two young basketball players in separate incidents last November, claiming that two lives were lost due to the government's negligence.

National-level basketball player Hardik and another teen named Aman died in similar accidents during practice in November last year after the iron pole of the hoop fell on them in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts, respectively, bringing the state's sports infrastructure under scrutiny.