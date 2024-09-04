Hry polls: Cong, AAP explore 'win-win' deal, Babaria says seats for alliance partner in single digit

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said an alliance with the AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls is only possible when there is a "win-win" situation for both parties and if there is a tie-up, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would be given seats in "single digit".

AAP MP Raghav Chadha held talks with the Congress' in charge of the state Deepak Babaria to explore possibilities of finding a common ground.

"We are exploring possibilities for an understanding. I believe that things cannot proceed unless it is a win-win situation for both parties. So we are looking for a meeting point," Babaria told reporters.

Asked how many seats the Congress could give the AAP as part of a deal, he said it would be a "small number" in "single digit".

Babaria also said the CPI(M) and the Samajwadi Party have also put forward a proposal and are expecting to work with the Congress in an alliance.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said his party will do "anything" to defeat the BJP and even align with the Congress for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who was campaigning in Haryana, said alliance with the Congress will be finalised after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is released from prison.

AAP leaders from both sides have already held two rounds of talks over seat sharing in Haryana, where polls are due on October 5. The AAP has demanded nine seats against the Congress' offer of seven, party insiders said.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The hearing of his bail application in the Supreme Court is scheduled for Thursday.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, when asked about his party's alliance with the Congress, told PTI Videos that "it is too early to say anything".

"It's too early to say anything now. It's a media speculation whether we will contest nine or 10 seats. The final decision after the talks will be communicated to you," he said.

Meanwhile, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here, with sources saying they are likely to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls on the party's ticket.

Sources said deliberations are on to finalise the seats for the two wrestlers, with Julana and Badli seats under consideration for Phogat and Punia, respectively.

Punia is a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage from where she was disqualified after being found overweight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Till Tuesday, the Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest in 2023 over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress and the AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8. PTI ASK VIT ASK NSD NSD