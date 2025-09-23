HS council positive about publication of Bengal class 12 semester exam results by Oct 31

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education expressed confidence that results of the first semester-based state board exams of class 12 will be out by October 31.

The exams began on September 8 and concluded on Monday, Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya said the next semester exams will be held in February, and the overall results based on the two-semester evaluation will determine the ranking and grade of a candidate.

An estimated 6.6 lakh candidates, 56.03 per cent of them girls, wrote the exams in a new format - using OMR sheets. This is the first semester-based exam for class 12 students in the state.

“Over 38 lakh OMR sheets are being scanned. The publication of results might be delayed as there will be festival holidays in the next one month. But we are confident of publishing it by October 31,” Bhattacharya said.

In the new format, question papers in semesters one and three have multiple-choice questions to promote thinking and reasoning. Semesters two and four have SAQ (short answer question) and DQ (development quotient) to retain the writing abilities, he added.

The last exam in the annual system, conducted since 1978, was held in March this year.