HS Dhaliwal appointed new DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Jul 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal as the new Director General of Police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Prior to his new role, Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer, served as the special commissioner of police in New Delhi, overseeing traffic zone-II.

Throughout his career, Dhaliwal has achieved significant milestones, including solving high-profile cases such as the Dhaula Kuan gangrape, journalist Saumya Vishwanathan's murder, and the Jigisha Ghosh murder case. He also played a crucial role in investigating the murder case involving Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

An alumnus of Panjab University, Dhaliwal brings a wealth of experience to his new position in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, incumbent DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva has been transferred to New Delhi.

Srivastva, with 27 years of distinguished service, has held various pivotal roles in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Delhi, and Mizoram. He has been honored with the Police Medal for ‘Meritorious Service’ and the President's Police Medal for ‘Distinguished Service’ during his career. PTI SN SN MNB