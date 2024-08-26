HS Dhaliwal assumes charge as DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Aug 26 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal assumed charge as the new director-general of police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday.

Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch officer, was the special commissioner of police in charge of Traffic Zone-II in his last assignment.

"My primary job will be to serve the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and to motivate the young generation towards nation-building," he told PTI.

During his tenure in the Delhi Police, Dhaliwal cracked some sensational cases, including the Dhaula Kuan gangrape, Journalist Saumya Vishwanathan murder and Jigisha Ghosh murder.

An alumnus of Panjab University, he was also one of the key officers who investigated singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

As DGP, Dhaliwal replaced Devesh Chandra Srivastva who was transferred to Delhi.