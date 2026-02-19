HSC exams: 26 staffers at Washim college booked after mass copying by 581 students

Washim, Feb 19 (PTI) A total of 26 college staffers were booked in connection with a mass copying incident during HSC exams in Maharashtra's Washim district, an official said on Thursday.

The mass copying incident was revealed during a surprise inspection of the flying squad on February 16 during the Physics exam at the centre in Shri Mainagiri Maharaj Junior College, the Zilla Parishad official said.

"It was found that 581 students had allegedly indulged in mass copying at the centre, following which 26 staffers posted there were booked. The education department has given a proposal to the concerned college to suspend these 26 persons," he said.

The answer sheets of students involved in the mass copying are being scrutinized, and action will be taken as per board regulations, the ZP official added. PTI COR CLS BNM