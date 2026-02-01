HUA ministry gets Rs 85,522 crore in Union Budget; PM SVANidhi allocation up by 57%

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 85,522.39 crore in the Union Budget, with the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors receiving Rs 900 crore, a 57 per cent hike over 2025-26.

The first and second phases of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) have received Rs 18,625 crore in the Budget.

According to the budgetary document, Rs 6,000 crore has been set aside for PMAY(U), while the second phase of the Modi government's flagship housing scheme has been given Rs 12,625.05 crore.

Under the non-residential category, which includes the construction of non-residential office buildings such as those under the Central Vista project, the ministry has been allocated Rs 4,000 crore -- a 35.44 per cent rise from Rs 2,952.56 crore in the current financial year.

The ministry is implementing the government's Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has been allocated Rs 8,000 crore, while the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) has been allocated Rs 2,500 crore.

No allocation has been made for the Smart Cities Mission as its deadline has ended. The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme has been allotted Rs 500 crore.

For the Urban Challenge Fund, announced in the Budget 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been made.

The PM SVANidhi Scheme has been allocated Rs 900 crore against the 571.98 crore set aside in the current financial year. Launched by the Modi government in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, PM SVANidhi is a micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000. PTI BUN RHL