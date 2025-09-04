HUA ministry launches unified RERA portal; govt panel bats for next-gen reforms in real-estate law

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The government launched a unified RERA portal on Thursday, enhancing transparency and enabling the sharing of best practices among states, even as the Central Advisory Council (CAC) recommended next-generation reforms to strengthen the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016.

The portal -- rera.mohua.gov.in -- was unveiled by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the fifth meeting of the CAC here, according to a statement.

It will serve as a common platform, integrating the state RERA websites and offering homebuyers a nation-wide database of registered projects and agents, while enabling the sharing of best practices among states and Union territories, the statement said.

"The launch of the unified RERA portal is a major step in strengthening transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. RERA has empowered homebuyers, ensured timely delivery of projects and infused discipline in the sector," Khattar said, urging the states to fully implement the law in letter and spirit.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the priority now is a faster resolution of homebuyers' grievances and revival of stalled projects, so that the trust between buyers and developers is further strengthened.

So far, 1.51 lakh projects and more than 1.06 lakh agents have been registered, while nearly 1.47 lakh consumer complaints have been disposed of by RERAs across the country.

According to the statement, stressing the need for "next-generation reforms", the council recommended setting up a central committee under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), with representation from all stakeholders, to review the rules and regulations under the Act and align those with its parent framework.

The CAC also flagged concerns on delays in project registration, approvals from local authorities, withdrawal from RERA accounts after project completion and the filing of quarterly progress reports (QPRs) by promoters, the statement added. PTI BUN RC