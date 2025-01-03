HUA ministry officials visit key sites for Manmohan Singh's memorial

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A team of top officials of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry visited some sites at Vijay Ghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal and adjoining areas on Thursday for the memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, sources said on Thursday.

However, no final has been taken yet as to the site where the memorial would come up.

There have been meetings between officials of the Union home ministry and the HUA Ministry to finalise the site for Singh's memorial.

Earlier, Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials also visited sites around the Sanjay Gandhi memorial, the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal and identified some spots for the memorial.

The government is in touch with the former prime minister's family and has discussed three or four options for the memorial's location, they said.

The sources said no site has been finalised yet and everything would be done in consultation with Singh's family.

The Centre will set up a trust before allotting the selected land to it for the memorial.

The government has already conveyed its willingness to set up a memorial to the former prime minister's family.

Singh -- the architect of India's economic reforms -- died on December 26 at the age of 92 following age-related complications. PTI BUN MNK MNK