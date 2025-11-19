HUA Ministry pushes expansion of 'Aspirational Toilets' to boost public sanitation

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has asked urban local bodies to expand public toilet infrastructure at tourist hubs, high-footfall zones and religious sites under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Mission has recommended that these upgraded facilities be classified as "Aspirational Toilets", reflecting a shift towards modern, user-centric and environmentally sustainable sanitation amenities.

In the statement, the ministry said the initiative aims to significantly improve the public toilet experience through smart features, accessible design, gender-neutral and child-friendly amenities, and green technologies.

Under SBM-U 2.0, approvals for 29,000 "Aspirational Toilet" seats have already been granted, marking a major push towards long-term sanitation sustainability, the statement said.

According to the HUA ministry, newly developed "aspirational toilets" were inaugurated in several parts of the country on Wednesday.

Speaking at the World Toilet Summit 2025 hosted by the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal called for global cooperation on swachhata and sustainability.

He said, "Across India and around the world, better and cleaner toilet systems are being put in place. In our country too, mindsets are changing – and must change. After all, cleanliness is not judged by a tidy home or bedroom, but by the condition of one's toilet." He stressed the need for wastewater treatment, reuse, cleaner toilets and faster behavioural change. He also underscored early sanitation habits in children and the importance of waste-to-wealth and circularity under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

Welcoming delegates at the event, Kumar Dilip, president of Sulabh International, highlighted India's pioneering contributions in sanitation innovation and community-led dignity.

The session also saw the release of "The World Toilet Organization 25th Anniversary Commemorative Book".