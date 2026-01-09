Hubballi woman arrest row: Karnataka govt considers CID probe

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government is mulling handing over the investigation into the controversial arrest of a woman BJP worker in Hubballi to the CID.

The decision follows serious allegations of police misconduct involving the woman.

He said the transfer of the case to the CID will be finalised after a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Regarding the Hubballi incident, I have gathered some information. We are discussing handing over the case to CID. After discussing with the Chief Minister and taking his permission, it will be handed over to the CID," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the CID will be asked to investigate the incident and submit a report to the government, following which a decision will be taken.

The opposition BJP has accused the police of forcibly disrobing the woman party worker, after a video of the partially clothed woman in a police vehicle went viral recently, leading to a controversy.

The police, however, have denied the charges, saying she took off her clothes, while being detained on January 5 for abusing, threatening and assaulting a Congress corporator.

Asked about the suspension of an inspector in connection with the incident, the Minister said senior officials have taken necessary immediate action.

Responding to a query, he said, "Based on preliminary information, I had earlier said that the police did not disrobe the woman and she did it herself. But as we wanted it to be investigated in detail. We are thinking about it (CID probe)." To a question on allegations of several cases against the woman BJP worker, Parameshwara said, "Amid claims and counterclaims, only investigation will bring out the facts and the background." Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police, within five days. PTI KSU ROH