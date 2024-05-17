Hubballi woman murder case: Accused Girish Sawanth arrested

Hubballi (Karnataka): A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing a young woman after she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Friday.

Girish Sawanth stabbed Anjali Ambiger (20) multiple times at her home at Veerapur Oni here on Wednesday and went absconding.

"The accused was nabbed on Thursday night. He has been arrested in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.

A police inspector and a woman head constable were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty over the murder of the young woman.

The victim's family has alleged that they had complained to the police that the accused had threatened the victim with meeting the same fate as 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her former classmate at her college campus in Hubballi on April 18.

They also alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously.