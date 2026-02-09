Huge balloon in restricted area of Bengaluru airport caused fear on Jan 5, says police

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) A humongous balloon used for advertisement purpose was flown unauthorisedly inside the restricted operational area of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which was a serious breach of aviation safety norms and raised security concerns, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on January 5, but the complaint was lodged only on February 8 by L Nagendran from the Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Nagendran stated in the complaint that a balloon bearing the name 'BCD Construction' was found flying unauthorisedly in the operational area of KIA on January 5.

On noticing this, "the ASG/BDDS personnel immediately intercepted and checked it. Upon inspection, it was found that the balloon bearing the name 'BCD Construction' was present in the Red Zone/No Flying Area of KIA (as per DGCA guidelines)," Nagendran said.

The complainant further noted that the balloon was found within the airport's prohibited area, which is designated as a Red Zone under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, where any flying objects are strictly banned.

The FIR said that the act amounted to a violation of DGCA guidelines within the prohibited area of the airport.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way. PTI GMS KH